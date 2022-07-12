Starting the week with near record temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

The Coastal Bend heatwave continues as we start the week. Actual air temperatures will soar to the triple digits for inland locations and upper 90s for coastal communities. The playing field is leveled when it comes to the heat, however; heat indices will be near 110ºF the next few afternoons, so expect a Heat Advisories to be issued.

The sizzling weather pattern changes very little over the week. Temperatures will decrease by a few degrees as our rain chances increase Thursday and Friday. Isolated storms will dot the area and offer none to just a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Not everyone will get the rain, but any measurable rain is appreciated at this point: the rainfall deficit in Corpus Christi is more than 8 inches.

Hazy skies will be back in the forecast this weekend. Another batch of Saharan dust will trek across the Gulf of Mexico and into the region by late Friday night. This will dimish any hope for rain over the weekend, unfortunately.

Have a great week!