Spotty showers expected to move into the area

As a weakened front stalls north, showers will begin for some parts of the Coastal Bend
Posted at 6:32 AM, Sep 14, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Spotty showers will begin to pop up through the area after 10 a.m. this morning in our northern communities. Temperatures will dip closer to the mid 90s. We'll still see pockets of sunshine and have humid conditions. "Feels like" temperatures will increase today between 110 - 114 degrees.

Heat advisories will be in effect today in San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg counties beginning at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Heavy periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow and into the weekend.

Have a great day!

