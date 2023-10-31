Spooky Tuesday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Halloween!

Tuesday brings another chilly start with temperatures starting in the middle 40s to lower 50s along the coast. Today the last of the rain and light drizzle will taper off and by late afternoon, a break in the clouds will reveal sunshine! Expect highs to near 60ºF, but with stiff north winds, it may not feel quite as warm. Overall the trick-or-treat forecast is chilly but good!

While Wednesday will bring the coldest morning to the Coastal Bend, it'll also bring the sunniest afternoon too! High temperatures will continue to warm, returning to the 80s by late week. Don't fear the warm-up, conditions will still feel very pleasant!

Have a spooktacular day!