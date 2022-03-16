Spectacular Spring weather continues Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

We're halfway through Spring Break and the spectacular weather continues today, despite a chilly start. Radiational cooling has brought our temperatures near 50ºF this morning. Don't worry— the sunshine will get to work and provide for warm temperatures again this afternoon.

One change to expect today will be the breezy conditions. Winds will be onshore this afternoon with a south-southeast wind upwards of 15 MPH. The winds will stay elevated as we head toward the end of the week because our next cold front is on the way. The front looks to arrive early Friday morning, but doesn't offer much chance for rain unfortunately. As of today, we're more than a half inch under our typical rainfall amount.

This weekend will be cooler and pleasant with clouds moving back in late Sunday. Another cold front looks to arrive in the Coastal Bend on Tuesday. It looks as though this front will offer another small opportunity for rain.

Spring breakers: remember, you can also check on local beach conditions right here.

Have a great day!