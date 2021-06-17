South Texas heat sizzles on into week's end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Much of the Coastal Bend was dry this Wednesday with the nearest showers off to our north in the Victoria Crossroads. The pattern of hot, humid afternoons with isolated storms will remain in the forecast for Thursday and even Friday.

Expect temperatures to linger in the low to middle 90s on Thursday. A generally east wind flow will continue to provide the humidity for sizzling heat indices across the region, with the "Feels Like" temperatures rising to the triple digits during the afternoon. A few isolated showers could offer relief to a few communities in our area.

The KRIS 6 Weather Team is keeping a careful eye on the Tropics. Invest 92L continues to fester in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center expects this disturbance to begin a trek northward towards the Gulf of Mexico and has determined there is a high probability of Invest 92L becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm in 48 hours.

Currently, model guidance keeps the Coastal Bend in a relatively dry position, but that could change so keep checking back for updates! Regardless of the development, the disturbance will cause elevated surf and a moderate to high risk of rip currents along our area beaches.

Have a great evening!