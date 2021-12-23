South Texas experiencing spring-like weather this holiday week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The calendar says it's Christmas-time but the weather pattern for south Texas is more like spring. Warm, dry, and windy weather is forecast for the holiday weekend and through next week. Humidity and temperatures will climb as winds come in from the south-southeast.

Those traveling north or west tonight will need to watch for dense fog forming after midnight through early Friday from San Antonio to Del Rio and Laredo. Fog will also develop in inland areas of the Coastal Bend where winds are lighter overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s inland to the upper 60s at the coast Thursday night.

We'll have a warm, windy, and mostly sunny Christmas Eve with high temperatures in the low 80s inland to the upper 70s Coast and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30. Beach weather looks good for Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s and south winds at 15-20 mph. The water temperature is cool, in the mid-60s.

Christmas weekend will be warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s to near 80 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be breezy Saturday, up to 22 mph, and windy Sunday as they climb to 25 mph with gusts to 30. Nights will be mild with lows in the 60s and patchy fog well inland while the nights will be breezy at the coast.