Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soggy stretch: Day 2

Thursday will be damp and breezy
Stefanie's WX 12-14-23
Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 08:14:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's Day 2 of our soggy stretch here across the Coastal Bend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019