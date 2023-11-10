Soggy, cool Veterans Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Our long-awaited cold front has finally passed through the Coastal Bend. Rain continues here across the region, and although we'll see a breakthrough mid-morning, showers will return in an on-and-off fashion throughout the holiday weekend. Expect rainfall to be generally light with intermittent heavy downpours.

That's to the soggy and overcast conditions, temperatures will not change very much from morning to afternoon. This pattern continues through Monday with showers beginning to taper off by Monday night. By Tuesday, expect dry and warmer conditions. By the end of next week, we're looking at highs in the upper 70s.

Happy Veterans Day! Thanks to all who have served!!

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!