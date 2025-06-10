Soggy conditions for the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heavy rainfall Wednesday & Thursday
A soggy weather pattern is kicking off as we head into the midweek. Rain activity will pick up a bit tonight and carry over into Wednesday morning. Heavy downpours will be intermittent throughout the day. We have a marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Flood risk will increase to level 2 out of 4 due to expected torrential downpours.
Total rainfall accumulation could range from 1-3 inches over the course of our rain event this week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers, heavy rain at times
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!