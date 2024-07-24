Soggy conditions continue with showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through our soggy work week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain will wane off this evening then increase overnight through tomorrow morning
- Heavy periods of rainfall expected tomorrow
- Below average temps in the 80s
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Waning evening showers before picking up overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusty in storms
Thursday Night: Dissapating showers
Temperature: Low 87ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
