Soggy and mild start to November

An upper level trough of low pressure moving across Texas will send upper level disturbances through south Texas from Monday night through Tuesday which will cause numerous showers and isolated t-storms to develop.

Showers will develop in south Texas and Brush Country by late afternoon Monday and move into the Coastal Bend overnight, increasing early Tuesday morning. The best chance of rain will be before noon Tuesday with showers decreasing and becoming more widely scattered Tuesday afternoon.

It looks mainly dry for Trick-or-Treaters through early evening at the coast but a stray shower is possible for those farther west in southern Jim Wells and Duval counties. Showers will increase after 10 PM and become more likely after midnight for the Coastal Bend.

Rainfall amounts from Monday night through early Wednesday are expected to come in from a half inch to an inch with locally higher amounts south of Corpus Christi, possibly up to 2 inches.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday, staying in the lower 70s for highs but we'll rebound into the lower 80s late in the week before the next cold front moves in early Saturday.