So long, Summer!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

Friday night plans are going to feel extra hot, thanks to an abundance of humidity. Conditions stay sticky through the overnight. Autumn official begins at 1:50 a.m., but there is no sign of fall weather here in the Coastal Bend. This weekend, expect warm morning lows in the upper 70s and steamy afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100ºF! 'Feels like' temps will once again rise to the 110s and Heat Advisories are likely to be issued. Make to sure to plan some time indoors this weekend to cool off during the hot afternoon hours.

Aside from the heat, I'm keeping an eye on our rain forecast next week. Upper-level low pressure and a surge of moisture in the atmosphere could be well timed to bring us showers and thunderstorms next Tuesday. Model guidance is a bit less optimistic and has backed off on as much rain, but we're still expecting something! Keep your fingers crossed.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!