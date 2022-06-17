Sizzling weather to end Spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

There's cause for celebration this holiday weekend with Juneteenth and Father's Day both on Sunday. Make sure your weekend plans include some time indoors to avoid the sun and hottest temperatures. High temps will rise to the middle to upper 90s across the region, and "feels like" temperatures will edge into the middle 100s to 110s. Drink plenty of water and stay cool. Watch for signs of heat related illness— especially with children, the elderly, and pets!

Despite a rather stubborn dome of high pressure of the northern Gulf Coast, we may see a brief change to our stagnant hot and dry weather pattern. The heat dome will nudge closer to Texas this weekend and reinforce our summer-like temperatures. On Tuesday, things get interesting! Weather model guidance suggests low pressure may arrive in the Coastal Bend by Tuesday. With ample moisture here at ground level (thanks, onshore winds), that low pressure will likely provide the lift needed to cause a few spotty showers across the area. I'm not anticipating much rain, but any measurable rain is gladly welcomed!

The window for rain is brief as another plume of Saharan dust nears our coast line on Wednesday. The plume does not look as thick, but skies will still be hazy by the middle of next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!