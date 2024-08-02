Sizzling hot temperatures into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Blazing heat set to continue into the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen will be important through the weekend as the summer heat continues. Dangerous heat expected with feels like temps around 110º. We will be riding close to criteria where heat alerts could be necessary.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Calm

Tomorrow: Sizzling heat with clear and sunny skies

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have great evening and weekend!