Sizzling and humid weather continues with isolated showers

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Still warm and muggy
- Rain chances diminishing
Warm and humid conditions continue in the area. The hefty southeast breeze will also linger in the forecast tonight and tomorrow.
Your Juneteenth forecast is shaping up to be a warm and windy one with possible isolated showers as a batch of tropical moisture arrives. Right now, it appears that it will be concentrated in the southern portions of the Coastal Bend. Rain chances are diminishing a bit, but hit-or-miss daily showers are possible into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Juneteenth: Still warm with isolated showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
