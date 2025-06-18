Sizzling and humid weather continues with isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Still warm and muggy

Rain chances diminishing

Warm and humid conditions continue in the area. The hefty southeast breeze will also linger in the forecast tonight and tomorrow.

Your Juneteenth forecast is shaping up to be a warm and windy one with possible isolated showers as a batch of tropical moisture arrives. Right now, it appears that it will be concentrated in the southern portions of the Coastal Bend. Rain chances are diminishing a bit, but hit-or-miss daily showers are possible into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Juneteenth: Still warm with isolated showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a good evening!