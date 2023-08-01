Sizzlin' start to August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Today is likely to be the hottest day of the week as high pressure sits right overhead. Tuesday's high temperature in Corpus Christi will challenge the current record, sitting at 101°F set back in 1989. With above-average afternoon high temperatures and oppressive humidity, our feels like temperatures will once again soar into the 110s. Don't count on much of a breeze today as southeast winds peak at 15-20 mph. Heat Advisories will be in effect today for nearly all of the Coastal Bend until 7 PM. A few parts of the area may need to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning this afternoon.

Wednesday brings little in the way of relief, but temperatures will sink a few degrees as humidity and winds increase. Expect very hot weather to stay in our forecast through next week. Stay cool out there!

Have a terrific day!

