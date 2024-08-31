Significant rain chances expected on Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day Weekend!
Closing out the month of August hot! We reached a high of 99 degrees. Expect a fairly come evening, partly cloudy tonight with a low of 77.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances increasing daily through next week; expect a wet Labor Day
- Heat indices will remain quite high between 100-109 tomorrow.
- Watching the tropics: In the central Atlantic a tropical wave will continue to move westward toward Lesser Antilles and Caribbean with slow development expected next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Calm night; partly cloudy skies
Temperature: 77
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Showers possible; mostly sunny
Temperature: 95
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Labor day: Showers and thunderstorms expected
Temperature: 91
Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph
Have a safe holiday weekend, stay hydrated :)