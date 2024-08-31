Significant rain chances expected on Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day Weekend!

Closing out the month of August hot! We reached a high of 99 degrees. Expect a fairly come evening, partly cloudy tonight with a low of 77.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances increasing daily through next week; expect a wet Labor Day

Heat indices will remain quite high between 100-109 tomorrow.

Watching the tropics: In the central Atlantic a tropical wave will continue to move westward toward Lesser Antilles and Caribbean with slow development expected next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Calm night; partly cloudy skies

Temperature: 77

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Showers possible; mostly sunny

Temperature: 95

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Labor day: Showers and thunderstorms expected

Temperature: 91

Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph

Have a safe holiday weekend, stay hydrated :)