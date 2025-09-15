Showers wrap up for today, but our daily rain chances will continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Daily rain chances

Showers across the Coastal Bend will continue to taper off, leading to mostly clear skies tonight. Each day this week, the forecast will remain relatively consistent, featuring sunny and partly cloudy skies with occasional showers throughout the afternoon.

Our rain chances will begin to increase by midweek, due to low pressure that could develop over eastern Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear night skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

