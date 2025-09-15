Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers wrap up for today, but our daily rain chances will continue

Julia Kwedi Monday 9/15/25 4pm forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daily rain chances

Showers across the Coastal Bend will continue to taper off, leading to mostly clear skies tonight. Each day this week, the forecast will remain relatively consistent, featuring sunny and partly cloudy skies with occasional showers throughout the afternoon.

Our rain chances will begin to increase by midweek, due to low pressure that could develop over eastern Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear night skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a good evening!

