Showers wrap up by early evening, more isolated storms Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We started off the day with a bit of a soggy forecast where some of our neighborhoods saw storms and showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated afternoon showers Wednesday

Saharan Dust returns Wednesday

Shower activity returns this weekend

We will still see some isolated showers throughout the afternoon until early evening. Since we have some low pressure from the Gulf, we will have another small chance of rain headed into Wednesday before the Saharan Dust returns.

Saharan Dust returns late Wednesday afternoon headed into the evening. The heaviest of the dust will be Thursday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers with widespread haze

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with haze

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!