Showers this weekend, followed by heat and some rain chances throughout next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday Coastal Bend! We have some rain in the forecast for the early part of today. Rain chances should wrap up by early evening, followed by partly cloudy skies at night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms stick around for most of the day Sunday

Coastal flood advisories remain in place as we still see elevated water levels

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: E 8-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a happy Sunday and great rest of your week!