Showers this weekend, followed by heat and some rain chances throughout next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday Coastal Bend! We have some rain in the forecast for the early part of today. Rain chances should wrap up by early evening, followed by partly cloudy skies at night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers and thunderstorms stick around for most of the day Sunday
- Coastal flood advisories remain in place as we still see elevated water levels
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: E 8-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a happy Sunday and great rest of your week!