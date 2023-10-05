Watch Now
Showers roll in with heavy downpours expected

Deep moisture from the Gulf arrives today with our cold front moving in triggering showers and t-storms
Posted at 6:54 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 08:28:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

We're expecting a bit of washout with showers rolling in during the morning and continuing into the afternoon.
The Weather Prediction Center has all of South Texas under a marginal risk for Excessive Rainfall, meaning that we are expecting some heavy downpours at times throughout the day, which could cause some flooding in some areas.

Temperatures will once again be in the low 90s.

Our cold front is set to move in later today into Friday, which will help trigger the showers and storms for today before providing a cool down temperature-wise heading into the weekend.

Have a great day!

