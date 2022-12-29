Showers Possible Today

It was a rather mild start to the day here in the Coastal Bend. Most people woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 60's. There was also an increase in moisture which led to some morning fog. There is a chance we may see a few showers this afternoon. Look for a daytime high around 77 degrees with the winds blowing from the southeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly cloudy skies and mild weather conditions. Expect an overnight low around 58 degrees. We are looking for rather warm and pleasant conditions for the holiday weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70's, both Saturday and Sunday.