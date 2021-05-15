Showers on the increase this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI —We could see some wet weather across parts of South Texas this weekend. The heaviest shower activity is likely to develop later on this afternoon into the overnight hours. Some of the these storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall. Localized flooding will also be possible with some of these storms. It will also be rather breezy with the winds picking up out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. People should use caution if they plan to be out on the water both today and tomorrow. The afternoon high temperature today will be around 85 degrees. The forecast for tonight calls for showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low around 75 degrees. We could see some lingering showers on Sunday with a daytime high around 85 degrees. Another round of stormy weather will make it's way to the Coastal Bend midweek.