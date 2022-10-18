Showers, chilly temps, and gusty winds... oh my!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Bundle up! The Coastal Bend is waking up to Fall weather and lingering showers. As we dry out later today, beware-- the chilliest temps are yet to come. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s on this Tuesday and will only climb a few degrees todays today before dropping even more over night.

A batch of "here and there" showers are moving across the region and will help fight abnormally dry conditions, ending later this afternoon into the early evening hours. Don't expect much in the way of sunshine today, but we'll have plenty of that he rest of this week.

The rest of this week will bring beautiful weather with highs in the middle 70s; however, that comes after very chilly mornings in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. We'll stay dry and comfortable all the way through the weekend, as temperatures gradually return to normal. Humidity and rain chances come back into play by the middle of next week.

Stay warm and have a great day!

