Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers, chilly temps, and gusty winds... oh my!

The Coastal Bend is waking up to Fall weather and the chilliest temps are yet to come.
cloudychoppywaters4116.jpg
Courtesy Dale Nelson
cloudychoppywaters4116.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 08:38:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Bundle up! The Coastal Bend is waking up to Fall weather and lingering showers. As we dry out later today, beware-- the chilliest temps are yet to come. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s on this Tuesday and will only climb a few degrees todays today before dropping even more over night.

A batch of "here and there" showers are moving across the region and will help fight abnormally dry conditions, ending later this afternoon into the early evening hours. Don't expect much in the way of sunshine today, but we'll have plenty of that he rest of this week.

The rest of this week will bring beautiful weather with highs in the middle 70s; however, that comes after very chilly mornings in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. We'll stay dry and comfortable all the way through the weekend, as temperatures gradually return to normal. Humidity and rain chances come back into play by the middle of next week.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019