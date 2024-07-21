Watch Now
Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all weekend

Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 21, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! We have plenty of opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms throughout our area from the weekend until mid next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daily rain chances until mid next week
  • Slightly gusty winds throughout the weekend
  • Feels-like temps will reduce as rain chances increase

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.

Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 82°F
Winds: S 8-15 mph, gusts up to 18mph

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with moderate winds

Temperature: 91°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph

Have a great weekend!

