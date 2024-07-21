Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! We have plenty of opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms throughout our area from the weekend until mid next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances until mid next week
- Slightly gusty winds throughout the weekend
- Feels-like temps will reduce as rain chances increase
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds
Temperature: Low 82°F
Winds: S 8-15 mph, gusts up to 18mph
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with moderate winds
Temperature: 91°F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph
Have a great weekend!