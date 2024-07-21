Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! We have plenty of opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms throughout our area from the weekend until mid next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Daily rain chances until mid next week

Slightly gusty winds throughout the weekend

Feels-like temps will reduce as rain chances increase

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 82°F

Winds: S 8-15 mph, gusts up to 18mph

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with moderate winds

Temperature: 91°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph

Have a great weekend!