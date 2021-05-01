Showers and storms linger into much of Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Good morning!

A busy night of severe weather sets the stage for a soggy Saturday.

While the bulk of the heavy downpours has moved off to the northeast, more rain is expected to develop and move across the Coastal Bend on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center has included all of our counties in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. This means that some thunderstorms that develop today have the potential to produce strong winds in excess of 60 MPH, and hail that is an inch in diameter or larger.

The KRIS 6 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the weather today!

Throughout the rest of today, temperatures will stay parked in the 70s.

Mostly-cloudy skies may give way to sunshine by early evening as clouds begin to clear from west to east.

Aside from a few stray showers on Sunday morning, the second half of the weekend looks to be much better.

Abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to rise to near 90ºF Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend continues in Tuesday, when our next cold front is expected to arrive in the Coastal Bend. The front will produce a few isolated showers and bring temperatures back to about normal.

Stay weather aware and have a great day!