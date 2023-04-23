Watch Now
Severe storms pummel Coastal Bend with torrential rain, flooding and damaging winds early today

A cold front with supporting instability and abundant Gulf moisture brought flooding rains and damaging winds to the Coastal Bend early today, but only isolated to scattered showers and storms linger.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 14:39:13-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures a tad below normal this coming week, after a tumultuous Sunday of severe weather.

A cold front with supporting instability and abundant Gulf moisture brought flooding rains and damaging winds to the Coastal Bend early today, but only scattered showers and storms linger this afternoon.

Additional pieces of upper level instability will induce isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, yielding modest rainfall totals of a quarter inch or less.

Another cold front arriving Thursday morning will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and delivering another half inch of rain.

Yet another cold front is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

Highs will linger in the 70s to lower 80s this coming week, with overnight readings dipping into the lower to middle 60s.

