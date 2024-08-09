Seasonably hot and humid next several days, but isolated showers dot your Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Generally hot and humid with heat advisories likely through the weekend, although isolated showers appear Saturday and again Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rainfall will be scarce and scant

Daytime temperatures in the middle 90s and overnights in the 80s

Tropical activity stirring in the Atlantic but no threat to us

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and warm

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light and variable

Saturday :

Mostly sunny and hot, with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with heat indices near 111 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Whether heat advisories are in effect or not, prepared ahead of time for outdoor activities: stay hydrated.