Seasonably hot and humid next several days, but isolated showers dot your Saturday

Heat advisory through 6 pm today, likely again Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Generally hot and humid with heat advisories likely through the weekend, although isolated showers appear Saturday and again Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rainfall will be scarce and scant
  • Daytime temperatures in the middle 90s and overnights in the 80s
  • Tropical activity stirring in the Atlantic but no threat to us

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and warm
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light and variable

Saturday :
Mostly sunny and hot, with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices near 111 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Whether heat advisories are in effect or not, prepared ahead of time for outdoor activities: stay hydrated.

