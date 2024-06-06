Searing heat, haze dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern, less humid this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s, overnights will be less humid and dip into the 70s. Modest rain chances return next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Feel-like temperatures will remain below 110 degrees Friday through the weekend
- Light wind overnight will allow widespread fog Friday morning
- Isolated showers possible Sunday through Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with inland fog around daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light south southwest
Friday:
Areas of morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 21 mph
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 23 mph
Conditions for outdoor activities will gradually improve the next couple of days, but remain vigilant for heat-induced illness.