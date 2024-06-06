Watch Now
Searing heat, haze dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern, less humid this weekend

Brutal heat combined with hazy skies kept outdoors unpleasant in the Coastal Bend, but humidity will gradually diminish over the weekend before isolated showers return early next week.
Dangerous heat today will diminish a bit Friday through the weekend.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 06, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While afternoon temperatures remain in the middle 90s, overnights will be less humid and dip into the 70s. Modest rain chances return next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Feel-like temperatures will remain below 110 degrees Friday through the weekend
  • Light wind overnight will allow widespread fog Friday morning
  • Isolated showers possible Sunday through Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with inland fog around daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light south southwest

Friday:
Areas of morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 21 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 23 mph

Conditions for outdoor activities will gradually improve the next couple of days, but remain vigilant for heat-induced illness.

