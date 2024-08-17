Searing heat and stifling humidity to afflict Coastal Bend this weekend and next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When planning outdoor events this weekend or next week, figure on excessive heat as an uncomfortable companion.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures each afternoon will be 3 to 5 degrees above normal
- Heat indices will reach 110 to 115 degrees each afternoon
- No significant rainfall expected until next Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light south
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 113 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph
When planning or executing outdoor activities, prepared ahead by hydrating. It could save your life.