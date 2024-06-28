Scorching conditions set to continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and cheers to the weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat advisories in effect until 7 PM
- Breezy conditions tonight and through the weekend
- Stray showers possible Saturday morning and more likely on Sunday
- Saharan dust arrives this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mild, partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Hot and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Sunday: Still hot with stray shower possible
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
