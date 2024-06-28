Scorching conditions set to continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday and cheers to the weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat advisories in effect until 7 PM

Breezy conditions tonight and through the weekend

Stray showers possible Saturday morning and more likely on Sunday

Saharan dust arrives this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mild, partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 82ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Hot and breezy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Sunday: Still hot with stray shower possible

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Stay safe and have a good evening!