SCIENCE SNIPPET: Summer Climatology

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We kicked off the Summer season a few weeks ago (June 20th). As we all know, Summer in South Texas means abundant heat, humidity, and some decent shower activity over the three months of the season. But what's the climatology for this time of year?

What's Climatology?

Climatology is defined as averaged weather conditions over a period of at least 30 years.

Average Weather Conditions During Summer Months:

June:

High temp - 92ºF

Low temp - 75ºF

Avg rainfall: 3.56''

July:

High temp - 94ºF

Low temp - 76ºF

Avg rainfall: 2.54''

August:

High temp - 95ºF

Low temp - 76ºF

Avg rainfall: 2.75''

September:

High temp - 91ºF

Low temp - 73ºF

Avg rainfall: 5.42''

What've experienced so far:

June:

June 2025 ranks 10th warmest and 28th wettest on record in Corpus Christi with an average temperature of 84.8° and 4.59" of rain recorded at CCIA

July:

As of July 8th, we have an average high temperature of 92ºF and in terms of rainfall, we have had .96'' recorded at CCIA.