SCIENCE SNIPPET: Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Astronomy lovers, a March “Bloodworm Moon” total lunar eclipse will take place overnight tomorrow, March 13th into Friday, March 14th. A phenomenon that will cause the moon to appear red during the total lunar eclipse.

WHY IS IT CALLED A WORM MOON?

The full moon was named the “Worm Moon” because it is believed that worms appear at this time when the ground thaws after winter. According to NASA, Southern Native American tribes specifically gave it this name because of the “earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws.”

WHAT IS A LUNAR ECLIPSE?

A lunar eclipse is when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon passes into the shadow of the earth, creating a lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of the Earth's shadow. Essentially, when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and casts its shadow on the lunar surface. In the Coastal Bend, we'll be able to view the Lunar Eclipse. Check the graphic below for more details.

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO SEE IT?

The full Moon will reach maximum illumination at 1:55 am CT on Friday, March 14. It will appear full tonight through Saturday morning. The “blood moon” phenomenon will peak around 1:59 am.

