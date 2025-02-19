SCIENCE SNIPPET: Arctic air...the last of the season? How should we prepare?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fresh batch of Arctic air invaded the Coastal Bend overnight and will stick around into the weekend. There are a few tidbits you need to know.



This is normal. The 2021 Arctic plunge that left many without power for days occurred in February. Behavior of the Polar Vortex allows for such extremes. it also allows for exceptionally warm conditions. Listen to the latest forecasts for critical weather information, and always be prepared to take appropriate action to lessen the impact of extreme cold. The coldest period this week will be between midnight Wednesday night through late Thursday. A freeze will occur almost to the coastline Thursday morning, so we all should protect plants, pets, pipes and people who cannot otherwise protect themselves. Remember that wind chill can kill, and Thursday morning wind chill values will range from the middle teens inland to the lower 20s along the coast. In fact, the wind chill will likely not rise above 40 degrees during the day Thursday. Winds lessen Friday, but the frigid air will keep temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. expect increasing clouds and areas of light rain Friday night and Saturday, but temperatures will be well above freezing and no ice is expected. The average date of the last freeze over the last 25 years in Corpus Christi is Jan. 29, but has occurred as late as March 5, 2007, so cold snaps in mid-February are not that unusual. Make sure you are well prepared. Stock up on firewood if needed, ensure your heater is working and the filter is clean. Ensure your exterior pipes are safely wrapped. Have a safe, comfy place for your pets and livestock, and check on the elderly, the indigent and the very young to ensure they are kept safe from the cold. The outlook for next week is for much warmer conditions to return to the region, with temperatures at or above normal for the week. In fact, I don't see a setup indicating another freeze in the near future: we may be done for the winter after this bout with Arctic cold.