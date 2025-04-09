SCIENCE SNIPPET: Allergies...Nothing to sneeze at!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the emergence of spring and its warmth and green-up comes the appearance and dispersion of pollen and mold spores. For those with particular sensitivity, pollen can include a crippling allergic response. Knowledge of current and expected conditions, and knowledge of preventative measures, can be crucial to lessening the impact of pollen.

Some geographic regions are more susceptible than others to the occurrence of high pollen count. Here in the Coastal Bend, grass and tree pollen are the biggest culprits of allergic reactions. This is an example of how we report pollen count at KRIS 6:

KRIS6 The main culprits in our local pollen count.

In the springtime, when cold fronts blow in emerging juniper and mountain cedar pollen from the Hill County, and when the indigenous oak is in bloom, the tree pollen can rise dramatically. As grass and weeds mature, their pollen releases into the atmosphere. Mold spores can develop in response to rainfall and persistent wet conditions. These are all observable and forecastable.

Many smartphone applications can bring you the latest local pollen numbers as well as forecasts.

Here are ranges of pollen and mold counts, according to Web MD:

KRIS6 Each particulate has its own concentration boundaries.

The keys to avoiding severe allergic incidents include knowledge and prevention. Avoid the nighttime and early morning, when allergens are most concentrated. Avoid windy and warm conditions. Shower before bedtime to clean your body of allergens. Take allergy medications before venturing outdoors, and keep your house sealed and clean.

Over-the-counter medications can be useful to prevent and lessen the impact of pollen. Decongestants, antihistamines, a nasal spray, or a combination usually help. For more extreme cases, your physician can recommend allergy shots.

Again, knowledge and prevention can keep your sneezes to a minimum.