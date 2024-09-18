SCIENCE SNIPPET: Where is Fall, ya'll?!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's almost fall ya'll! The autumnal equinox happens this Sunday morning at 7:44 a.m. You may have heard of 'meteorological fall' which begins on September 1, but that just makes it easier to keep records.

KRIS 6 Weather Astronomical Fall is the autumn equinox vs meteorological fall which is September 1st for easier record-keeping.

Well the season may be changing, but our cooler weather is still off in the distance! But as we try to pinpoint the arrival of 'pumpkin spice' weather— what exactly is fall weather for south Texans? 'Chilly' is in the eye of the beholder, right?

COOL MORNINGS

What is a crisp fall morning? Let's say 65ºF. In Corpus Christi, morning low temperatures don't usually drop to 65ºF or cooler until September 26, on average. The earliest 65-degree-morning in recent record happened August 13, 2004; the latest didn't come until October 21, 1929.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR THIS SEASON

Fall and spring are transition seasons, meaning it takes a few weeks for the lower temps to drop in. As we head into the month of October, cold fronts begin to move across the U.S., inching farther south before modifying, or losing their refreshing cool weather. Patience is the key here! Before you know it 'cool' becomes downright 'cold'. The earliest freeze on record in Corpus Christi happened on Halloween in 1993. Thankfully September makrs the end of average highs of 90ºF or hotter. October usually brings high temperatures as nice as 85ºF.

Whatever the weather maybe be these next couple of weeks, indulge in all this autumn!