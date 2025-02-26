SCIENCE SNIPPET: Parade of Planets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Look up to skies this Friday after sunset for a rare sight! Seven other planets in our solar system will be visible in what's called a Parade of Planets. According to NASA, the term "Parade of Planets" is not scientific but rather an informal way to describe the phenomenon of the planets being able to be visibly seen along a line in the sky.

How and when to see it?

The best viewing of the Parade of Planets in the Coastal Bend will be Friday night, just after sunset. Look to the south sky in a location away from light pollution.

Some planets will be easier to see than others. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible with the naked eye. However, you'll need some assistance with a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to see Neptune and Uranus.

Don't miss it!