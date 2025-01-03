SCIENCE SNIPPET: NWS cold and winter weather alert changes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Winter in the Coastal Bend looks like whiplash weather, where it's warm some days, and the next, a strong cold front moves in, causing temperatures to plummet. Much like what we forecasting for next week.

With stronger cold fronts beginning to push through South Texas, it is important to understand the new cold and winter weather alerts The National Weather Service (NWS) will begin using going forward.



Cold/Winter Alert Changes:

NWS implemented changes regarding the criteria and language for cold and winter weather alerts in October of last year.

Below is how the old alerts will be consolidated into new alerts.

Criteria for Cold/Winter Alert Changes:

Extreme Cold Watch

- Dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are expected or occurring.

Extreme Cold Warning

- Dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are possible. 15ºF or lower

Cold Weather Advisory

- Seasonably cold air temperatures or wind chill values are expected or occurring. 25ºF or lower.

Freeze Watch/Warning

- Minimum temperatures are forecast to be 32ºF or less for 2 hours or more during the locally defined growing season

Why did NWS make this change?

NWS was motivated to make this change in order to simplify their messaging, develop consistent guidance that is based on climatology along with impacts and lastly to emphasize that cold weather is dangerous with or without wind.