SCIENCE SNIPPET: May showers and rainfall expectations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Rain in the Coastal Bend, we're always in need of it, and thankfully, the first seven days of May have been somewhat kind to us. While remaining optimistic, what can we expect in total rainfall accumulations for the month of May?

How much rain have we seen so far this month?

We've seen decent rain events move through the region within the past 7 days this month so far, especially in our watershed, which is where we need it the most. In Corpus Christi, we've recorded .15 inches of rain as of today. After having 2 rain events and another on the way tomorrow, we are on track and moving in the right direction this month. However, heading into Mother's Day Weekend, drier air will arrive in the Coastal Bend, whisking away moisture and rain chances. According to our 6-10 day outlook, drier conditions are likely in the extended forecast.

Average rainfall totals in May:

On average we see 3.38 inches of rain in Corpus Christi.