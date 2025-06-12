Scattered t-showers and torrential downpours return this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Don't be fooled by the dry morning, the rain isn't done yet!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heavy rainfall expected at times, not all the time

A mostly dry morning across the Coastal Bend might be deceiving! More rain is in the forecast later today. A mix of sun and clouds will allow afternoon highs to climb quickly, reaching the lower 90s; 'feels like' temps will be in the lower 100s. As things heat up, showers and thunderstorms will bubble up. Expect activity to be scattered, but the rain will come down 'in buckets'. This will help rain runoff into our water ways, but still poses a slight flood risk. Once the rain ends around sunset, just stray showers will be possible into the Father's Day weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, then scattered showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, an isolated shower is possible

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great day!