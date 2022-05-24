Scattered storms are expected through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Late-morning hours bring us a lull in the rain. Storms overnight brought heavy downpours and strong winds to the Coastal Bend. The heaviest storms stayed to our south in the Rio Grande Valley; still strong winds are blamed for reports of fallen trees and downed power lines. The strongest wind gusts reported in our area was a 64MPH wind gust recorded in Orange Grove at 1:33 AM.

This afternoon will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are likely and a few storms may produce strong wind gusts. The next widespread round of rain will arrive tonight around midnight, followed by a lull, and yet another soggy morning. A line of thunderstorms riding along a cold front will arrive Wednesday morning, making for a tricky commute. Plan to head out a little earlier and drive safely! Activity will begin to fizzle down on Wednesday afternoon.

The end of the week will be rather pleasant with lower humidity on Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will return for a hot, humid, sunny Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great day!