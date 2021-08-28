Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Dampen Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Hurricane Ida gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, an upper level trough brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend.

The warm, humid air will dry quickly after Ida's landfall, leaving extreme heat for South Texas Monday and Tuesday. Storms return here late in the week. Normal high temperatures this time of year are in the middle 90s, but expect near 100 Monday and Tuesday with dry northwest to southwest flow.

Readings will return to normal with increasing humidity by late week, when a weak frontal boundary brings scattered thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.

Hurricane Ida will send long period swells to our Gulf-side beaches, pushing waves to the dunes and increasing rip current risk to high Sunday and dangerous on Monday.