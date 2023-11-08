Savor the sunshine and warmth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Some patchy dense fog is affecting inland communities as we start this Wednesday. These conditions will continue to improve now that sunrise has happened. Temperatures are on the climb and will reach the upper 80s this afternoon once again! Savor the sunshine today: Wednesday will be the sunniest day out of the next several days! More clouds and isolated showers and storms will move in Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday night, early Friday morning. This front will bring meaningful rainfall and a big cool down to the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will drop from the 80s Thursday afternoon, to the 60s throughout the weekend! Veterans Day plans will do best to be indoors. Rainfall estimates are still subject to change, but accumulations could range from 1.5 - 4 inches through the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful day!