Saturday's Forecast: Warmer weather continues through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying the warmer weather here in south Texas. This trend will continue through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures take a gradual warm up as we head into next week and by the next weekend with temps expected to be in the mid 90s. The beginning half of our upcoming week, highs will be in the low 90s.

There is still a high pressure system over south Texas, therefore, we are seeing and feeling warmer weather with clear skies. Some days will be cloudier than others but as far as the weekend and upcoming week, rain chances remain very slim.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light winds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with mild gusty winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!