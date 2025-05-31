Saturday's Forecast: Warmer weather continues through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying the warmer weather here in south Texas. This trend will continue through next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures take a gradual warm up as we head into next week and by the next weekend with temps expected to be in the mid 90s. The beginning half of our upcoming week, highs will be in the low 90s.
There is still a high pressure system over south Texas, therefore, we are seeing and feeling warmer weather with clear skies. Some days will be cloudier than others but as far as the weekend and upcoming week, rain chances remain very slim.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light winds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with mild gusty winds
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!