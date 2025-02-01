Saturday's Forecast: Warmer temperatures stick around through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Happy Saturday! We are enjoying much warmer temperatures this weekend. We will continue to see warmer weather throughout next week as well with highs in the low 80s, lows in the mid 60s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This weekend and into next week, we will see abundant sunshine and small rain chances. We will be warmer with above normal temperatures for this time of year. We also look ahead to Sunday, Groundhog Day. If the groundhog sees his shadow, it will retreat to its den and we will have six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, we will have an early Spring. Ideally, we have had a nice mix recently with the last two cold fronts, but we also love the warmer weather. We will see how the next few weeks pan out for us here in the Coastal Bend.

As we get into Sunday and Monday, we could have so impacted visibility with fog working back into the forecast. Increased moisture at the surface will allow portions of our neighborhoods to get dense fog for an extended amount of time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 52°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Groundhog Day: Mostly sunny, patchy fog in the morning

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SSW/SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog returns after midnight

Temperature: Low 62°F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!