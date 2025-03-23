Saturday's Forecast: Warmer temperatures and gusty winds continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are having some beautiful weather this weekend accompanied by gusty SE winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Majority of the windy conditions wrap up by Sunday, but wind gusts will generally range up to 25 mph through the week. For the rest of the weekend, our highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Our next cold front pushes through Thursday, dropping our high temperatures to more seasonal values in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain returns to the forecast later this week on Thursday, which is desperately needed throughout our neighborhoods considering our drought conditions. With the increase in moisture this week, fire conditions are still a concern but fire risk levels are moderate at the moment
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds
Temperature: Low 68°F
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Saturday!