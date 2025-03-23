Saturday's Forecast: Warmer temperatures and gusty winds continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are having some beautiful weather this weekend accompanied by gusty SE winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Majority of the windy conditions wrap up by Sunday, but wind gusts will generally range up to 25 mph through the week. For the rest of the weekend, our highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Our next cold front pushes through Thursday, dropping our high temperatures to more seasonal values in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain returns to the forecast later this week on Thursday, which is desperately needed throughout our neighborhoods considering our drought conditions. With the increase in moisture this week, fire conditions are still a concern but fire risk levels are moderate at the moment

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 68°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!