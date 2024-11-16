Warm weather continues ahead of next cold front early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Another warm weekend ahead of us as week approach our next cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This week, we got a mini taste of Fall with the weaker cold front that pushed through the Coastal Bend. Now, we have some showers expected between Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front that is going to be stronger than the one from this week.
As the rain comes through our area, behind it will be cooler and drier air,dropping our lows into the mid 40s. That will surely give us a taste of Fall right before Thanksgiving week. Until the next cold front arrives by early to mid-week, we will still see our high temperatures above normal in the mid to upper 80s, finally dropping to the low 70s by Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SSE 8-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, increasing to 16-25 mph, gusts to 30mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a great Saturday!