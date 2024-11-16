Warm weather continues ahead of next cold front early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Another warm weekend ahead of us as week approach our next cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This week, we got a mini taste of Fall with the weaker cold front that pushed through the Coastal Bend. Now, we have some showers expected between Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front that is going to be stronger than the one from this week.

As the rain comes through our area, behind it will be cooler and drier air,dropping our lows into the mid 40s. That will surely give us a taste of Fall right before Thanksgiving week. Until the next cold front arrives by early to mid-week, we will still see our high temperatures above normal in the mid to upper 80s, finally dropping to the low 70s by Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 8-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, increasing to 16-25 mph, gusts to 30mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a great Saturday!