Saturday's Forecast: Warm and sunny conditions this weekend, fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Warm temperatures and dry conditions are back in the forecast this week!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We had a nice amount of rainfall in our neighborhoods last week, giving us some much needed moisture on our dry soil/vegetation. Low clouds tonight accompanied by some patchy fog before midnight.
Warmer conditions are expected this week with temperatures touching the low 90s by late week. We are also in store for some windy conditions Wednesday through Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds with patchy fog before midnight
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Sunday: Patchy fog in the AM then mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy conditions with light southerly winds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!