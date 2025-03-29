Saturday's Forecast: Warm and sunny conditions this weekend, fog overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Warm temperatures and dry conditions are back in the forecast this week!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had a nice amount of rainfall in our neighborhoods last week, giving us some much needed moisture on our dry soil/vegetation. Low clouds tonight accompanied by some patchy fog before midnight.

Warmer conditions are expected this week with temperatures touching the low 90s by late week. We are also in store for some windy conditions Wednesday through Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with patchy fog before midnight

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday: Patchy fog in the AM then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy conditions with light southerly winds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!