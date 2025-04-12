Saturday's Forecast: Warm and breezy conditions continue through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We will have another warm weekend with breezy and dry conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our highs are hanging out in the low to mid 80s, upper 80s further inland. Winds are a bit gusty out of the southeast, gusting to about 30 mph. Drier conditions continue through the weekend and into next week. This is prompting a Red Flag Warning for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mostly sunny conditions will also continue through next week but more cloud cover re-enters the forecast by mid-week, helping with moisture in the atmosphere.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds in the afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with gusty southerly winds

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Saturday!