Saturday's Forecast: Sunny conditions throughout the day, cool down by night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a beautiful Saturday forecast to enjoy this weekend. We warmed up in the upper 50s with a nice touch of sunshine. Throughout the evening into the night, we will steadily drop in temperatures and return to the low 40s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunday will be a similar weather pattern as today, warming up into the upper 50s, low 60s. We also have a weaker cold front pushing through Sunday into Monday morning that will ideally drop our high temperatures about 5 degrees or so. As we prepare for next week, we will see temperatures in the 40s during the morning and night and upper 50s low 60s for our highs.

Gradually as we approach next weekend, we will have a big warm up with above normal temperatures making a return to the Coastal Bend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 45°F

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Increasing cloud cover, rain chances early afternoon

Temperature: High 60°F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with increasing northerly winds

Temperature: Low 42°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Saturday!